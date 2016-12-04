Baby Wakes From Coma as Doctors Were Ready To Turn Off Life Support (Video)

Baby Wakes From Coma as Doctors Were Ready To Turn Off Life...

Some might call it luck, others might call it a miracle – either way, Marwa suddenly woke up just when doctors were going to disconnect her life support.

Medical experts had advised her parents to disconnect the child’s life support system after aggressive therapy was used just to keep her alive. Additionally, they were skeptical she would ever walk or speak again.

Ten days after the doctors made the decision to suspend the life support – and after Marwa’s parents submitted a petition with 70,000 signatures asking them to delay the end of life – Marwa woke up.

