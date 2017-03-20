10,000 New Yorkers Given Roses Today on International Happiness Day

10,000 New Yorkers Given Roses Today on International Happiness Day Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

In honor of today being the International Day of Happiness, these volunteers took to the streets of New York City armed with a truckload of 10,000 roses.

CHECK OUT: Valedictorian Anonymously Posts Kind Words About all 657 Schoolmates

“Previous research has revealed a link between flowers and a person’s happiness,” says Proflowers. “Studies show that fresh flowers have a powerful impact on overall happiness for the recipient, and for the giver, too. We set out to demonstrate this.”

The campaign, appropriately named #GiveHappy, was created to embrace the spirit of the holiday and remind people to just be happy.

After being given the flowers, grateful New Yorkers made such comments as “I feel so happy”, I feel special”, and “They make me feel beautiful”.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Blossoming Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint