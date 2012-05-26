15-Year-old Wins National Prize for Creating Pancreatic Cancer Test Most Popular by Good News Network

A new breakthrough that provides early detection for the most lethal form of cancer was created by a 15-year-old Maryland teen, after his mom drove him to Johns Hopkins University every night after school to test his theory in a lab.

Jack Andraka, of Crownsville won the top prize at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair for his new method to detect pancreatic cancer. The test also detects ovarian and lung cancer.

Based on diabetic test paper, Jack created a simple dip-stick sensor to test blood or urine to determine whether or not a patient has early-stage pancreatic cancer. His study resulted in over 90 percent accuracy and showed his patent-pending sensor to be 28 times faster, 28 times less expensive and over 100 times more sensitive than current tests.

Jack, who was awarded $75,000, said the inspiration came from an uncle who died of the disease.

(WATCH a video below, or read more at WBAL-TV)

Thanks to Ruth Miller for sending the link!