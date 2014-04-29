20 Ways to Show Your Mom Some Love on Mother’s Day (or...

20 Ways to Show Your Mom Some Love on Mother’s Day (or Any Day!) Culture

At Home by Amy Grant

Mother’s Day comes early this year – on May 11 in the U.S.

Moms just want to be appreciated, so be sure to celebrate her whether you have money to spend or not. Here are some ways to make her laugh, to make her smile, and create some memorable moments.

DO IT!

If you’re light on cash, why not spend some quality time helping her usher in the digital age? Check out these five ways you can help your mom with her devices, or teach her a few things about tech. Think of it as a digital hug!

• Transfer her photos to a DVD

• Teach her how to Skype

• Make her some iPod playlists

• Show her some tips for her smart phone

• Set up a Facebook or Twitter account

If she’s a techie already, give her some other personal service in a coupon book.

• How about coupons for a home cooked meal so you can get together and enjoy a dinner – food always tastes better when someone cooks it for you!

• Offer to clean the house or garage, wash her car, or do the laundry.

• Teens can offer babysitting services, breakfast in bed, a foot massage, or keep their room clean for a month!

MAKE IT!

If you’re even a little bit creative, gather your art supplies and make these simple, personalized gifts that your mom will enjoy and cherish forever!

• Make her a word cloud like the one pictured above using your family names. Wordle.net lets you choose colors that will match her home décor and print out your design. Frame it or put it on a t-shirt transfer. (Don’t have time to make your own? You can order a personalized word cloud on Etsy.com and download it at home.)

• Fold her a bouquet of origami flowers – there are many places on the web to find instructions. Your local craft store is loaded with gorgeous paper.

• Find a pretty note card and write her a thank you note for a fabulous childhood memory or ritual. When we were kids, my parents used to take us out and pick lilacs when they were in bloom – to this day, it is my favorite flower and the scent always brings back that incredible childhood memory. Moms want to know that you remember those little things!

• Gather your favorite family photos and make her a photo book or calendar. If you’re a Mac user, IPhoto is easy to use – click the ‘book’ or ‘calendar’ buttons on the bottom of the screen and you’re on your way. PC users can use Publisher software templates. (But leave time for delivery, with Mother’s Day falling on May 11.)

• Gather some smooth river stones and some paint, and let your mom know that ‘home is where my mom is’.

BUY IT!

Don’t have a creative bone in your body? Check out these links where you can buy any of the Make it suggestions from above.

• Family Personalized Word Cloud on Etsy

• Mother’s Day Origami Flower Kit (Amazon.com)

• Mother’s Day Do-it-yourself Poem Kit (Amazon.com)

• Awkward Family Photos 2014 Wall Calendar (Amazon.com)

• Mother’s Day – Handicraft Card Making Kit (Amazon.com)

• Reason’s “I Love You” Stones (Amazon.com)