Band Gives Inspiring Grammy’s Speech in Their Underwear – for a Reason

Band Gives Inspiring Grammy’s Speech in Their Underwear – for a Reason Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

21 Pilots, the contemporary pop band responsible for winning the Grammy for Best Pop Duo at last night’s award ceremony, got prepared for their acceptance speech by pulling off their trousers and casting them aside.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Comes to the Rescue of Bullied 7-Year-old

The Stressed Out composers were paying homage to their early beginnings in Columbus, Ohio from when they were still undiscovered.

“So not only is this amazing, but I also want everyone watching at home to know that you could be next,” said Tyler Joseph. “So watch out – cause anyone from anywhere can do anything.”

(WATCH the video below to see the rest of the speech)

Don’t Let Your Friends Get Stressed Out: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint