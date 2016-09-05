4 U.S. States Show Decline in Obesity For First Time in 10 Years

4 U.S. States Show Decline in Obesity For First Time in 10...

American adults are renowned for having high rates of obesity, but this most recent U.S. health study marks the first time in a decade that there have been declines in unhealthy weight gain.

Louisiana reportedly has the highest adult obesity rate at 36.2 percent and Colorado has the lowest at 20.2.

There is some evidence that the rate of increase has been slowing over the past decade. For instance, in 2005, 49 states experienced an increase; in 2008, 37 states did; in 2010, 28 states did; in 2011, 16 states did; in 2012, only one state did; and in 2014, only two states did.

In addition, recent national data shows that childhood obesity rates have stabilized at 17 percent over the past decade. Rates are declining among 2- to 5-year-olds, stable among 6- to 11-year-olds, and increasing among 12- to 19-year-olds.

The number of high school students who drink one or more soda a day has dropped by nearly 40 percent since 2007, to around one in five (20.4 percent) (note: does not include sport/energy drinks, diet sodas or water with added sugars).

