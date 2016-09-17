400 Students Sing Breathtaking Tribute at Window of Teacher With Cancer (WATCH)

When this high school teacher stopped his chemotherapy sessions after a long battle with esophageal cancer, his students wanted to be there for him.

That’s why 400 teens from Nashville’s Christ Presbyterian Academy gathered outside Ben Ellis’s window to sing for him.

The school staff heard of the news and organized a singalong tribute at the teacher’s home in Tennessee.

“It was a place where the veil between heaven and Earth felt very thin,’” Christ Presbyterian headmaster Nate Morrow told TODAY. Ben told the students he loved them and that they “need to continue to love each other as well.”

(WATCH the breathtaking video below)

