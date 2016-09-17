400 Students Sing Breathtaking Tribute at Window of Teacher With Cancer (WATCH)

400 Students Sing Breathtaking Tribute at Window of Teacher With Cancer (WATCH)

by -
0

When this high school teacher stopped his chemotherapy sessions after a long battle with esophageal cancer, his students wanted to be there for him.

That’s why 400 teens from Nashville’s Christ Presbyterian Academy gathered outside Ben Ellis’s window to sing for him.

Ellis had continued teaching Latin and Bible study even though he was undergoing cancer treatments. When the cancer spread to his lungs, however, Ben concluded his chemo and became resigned to his fate.

VIDEOTrain Commuters Spontaneously Sing Along to Somewhere Over the Rainbow

The school staff heard of the news and organized a singalong tribute at the teacher’s home in Tennessee.

“It was a place where the veil between heaven and Earth felt very thin,’” Christ Presbyterian headmaster Nate Morrow told TODAY. Ben told the students he loved them and that they “need to continue to love each other as well.”

(WATCH the breathtaking video below)

SHARE the Good Feelings: Click To Share

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS