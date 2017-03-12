5-Year-old Becomes Youngest Contestant in National Spelling Bee Uplift

Little Edith Fuller just made history by becoming the youngest contestant to ever qualify for a national spelling bee

The homeschooler from Tulsa, Oklahoma triumphed over 50 other kids – some of them reportedly three times her age – in the regional Scripps National Spelling Bee last Saturday. Now, Edith is on her way to Washington, D.C. for the nationals.

Other words included in her winning repertoire are “virgule”, “sevruga”, and “odori”.

Edith’s mother apparently detected her daughter’s knack for spelling at a dinner table when she correctly spelled “restaurant” – which, while it may not be too difficult for an adult – had never been taught to her before.

“It’s fun to share her with everyone,” Edith’s mother, Annie Fuller, told Tulsa World. “I knew she’d be a novelty, so I’m proud she held her own.”

