All 8 Harry Potter Films Will Be Returning to IMAX Theaters For One Week Culture

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

Hold onto your hats and wands – because all eight Harry Potter films will be returning to IMAX theaters on October 13th.

In preparation for the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them on November 18, Warner Bros. is creating a week-long movie fest for Potterheads everywhere.

WATCH: Harry Potter Spinoff ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Leaks New Film Trailer

The films will also contain snippets of Fantastic Beasts as well as messages from the cast.

It will be the first time that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets have ever been fitted for IMAX.

Make sure you order your tickets in advance, or else the magic might sell out before you can say “Expecto Patronum!”

