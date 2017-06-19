90-Year-Old Man Serenades Love of His Life on 70th Wedding Anniversary

After getting married on his 20th birthday, an Arkansas man is still making his bride swoon 70 years later.

90-Year-old Paul Miller sang a romantic rendition of Bing Crosby‘s “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” at a ceremony where he and his wife renewed their vows and celebrated the anniversary with 60 family members.

“It was so sweet,” one granddaughter recalled. “Their love is definitely a true love.”

The couple shares love not only with their own family but with kids who need help. Over the years, they have invited into their home a number of parentless youth who have aged out of the U.S. foster care system.

