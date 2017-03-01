Abandoned Baby Otter Being Nursed Back To Health Uplift

A baby otter found alone by the side of a river in the United Kingdom is being watched around the clock by rescuers.

Daffi was taken to the vet where animal experts say she was lethargic and dragging her back legs.

They’ll work to rehabilitate the otter with the aim of reintroducing her back to the wild within twelve months.

