Adoptive Father Launches Formerly Homeless Boy to Basketball Stardom

19-year-old Caleb Swanigan has become one of the best players in college basketball – but if it weren’t for his adoptive father’s faith over the years, he may not have ever made it onto the court.

That’s because for most of Caleb’s childhood, he weighed 360 pounds and was homeless.

Roosevelt was determined to encourage and inspire his new offspring no matter his weight or upbringing. So when Caleb said he wanted to play basketball, Roosevelt – being a former pro-football player himself – set up a training schedule for his son.

Caleb recently graduated with a 3.3 GPA and now plays for the Purdue Boilermakers. He has also been voted one of the top prep players in the national class of 2015 by ESPN.

And he says he wouldn’t have accomplished any of it if it weren’t for his father.

