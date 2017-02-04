Afghan Girls Fight Prejudice by Practicing Martial Arts (WATCH)

Afghan Girls Fight Prejudice by Practicing Martial Arts (WATCH)

by -
0

Afghan Wu Shu Girls-Youtube

These Afghan teens face oppression and prejudice every day – but now, they’re fighting back with martial arts.

The Shaolin Wushu club of Kabul has decided to teach young females the art of Wushu; a Chinese sport derived from kung fu.

RELATEDAfghan Girls, Not Allowed On Bikes, Shred On Skateboards Instead

The students, ranging in age from 13 to 20, derive benefits beyond just learning self-defense – the classes also turn the vulnerable youths into young adults with solid self-esteem.

“I am working with Afghan girls to strengthen their abilities and I love to see Afghan girls improve in a way that other girls have improved around the world,” Sima Azimi, the 20-year-old woman responsible for teaching the group, told Reuters.

(WATCH the inspiring video below)

Click To Share This Inspiring Program With Your Friends

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS