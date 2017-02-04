Afghan Girls Fight Prejudice by Practicing Martial Arts (WATCH) News

These Afghan teens face oppression and prejudice every day – but now, they’re fighting back with martial arts.

The students, ranging in age from 13 to 20, derive benefits beyond just learning self-defense – the classes also turn the vulnerable youths into young adults with solid self-esteem.

“I am working with Afghan girls to strengthen their abilities and I love to see Afghan girls improve in a way that other girls have improved around the world,” Sima Azimi, the 20-year-old woman responsible for teaching the group, told Reuters.

(WATCH the inspiring video below)

