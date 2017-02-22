African Farmer Delivers Water to Wild Animals During Drought News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

This pea farmer may not own the wild animals that he watches over, but he he has been praised as a hero for making sure that they don’t die of thirst.

CHECK OUT: Police Rescue Over 6,000 Turtles in Largest Wildlife Bust in the Nation

Patrick, who also founded TSAVO Volunteers, has saved countless lions, zebras, and elephants since the drought was declared on February 10th by delivering 12,000 liters of water during each visit to the watering hole.

“This is my joy, seeing wildlife drinking [so] they don’t need to worry again,” wrote Patrick.

Click To Share This Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Patrick Kilonzo Mwala)