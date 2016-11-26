After Dad’s Death, Granddaughters Save Family Farm in Minnesota (WATCH)

A piece of land that was farmed for more than 50 years and passed down through generations is now being seeded by granddaughters, who gave up on earlier dreams to help their family in crisis.

Miranda and Kaycee Altermatt were just 20 and 22 when their grandfather asked them a life-altering question, after their father, a second generation farmer, died in a boating accident leaving the 1,300-acre family farm short-handed.

“I’m sure we’re stronger than we ever thought we could be and do more than we ever thought we could,” Kaycee, an aspiring CPA who had just completed her bachelor’s degree, told KING-5 News.

(WATCH the video from King 5 News)

