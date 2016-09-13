Airplane Passenger’s Kind Gesture Brings Mom to Tears

Moms have a hard enough time with their children at home, let alone in busy airport atmospheres – that’s why Monica Nelson couldn’t help but get misty-eyed when a kind stranger offered to assist her.

The pregnant mother was on a Southwest flight from Minneapolis to Atlanta last week when her 20-month-old son Luke started to get fussy.

Since Monica was traveling without her husband and has anxiety over airplane travel, she broke into tears of gratitude when a man seated nearby approached her and offered to help sooth the infant so she could get some rest.

The man known as Reid said that he was also a dad with a son named Luke, and spent most of the voyage pacing the aisles with the child.

A nearby passenger named Andrea Byrd couldn’t resist snapping a picture of the father in appreciation of his kind gesture.

 

