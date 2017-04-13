American Airlines Worker Hailed for Saving 2 Lives in 1 Day Uplift

Heroes by Good News Network

This American Airlines customer service manager was hailed as a hero on Tuesday after he saved two different people in one day.

Christopher Hatcu was working at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 22nd when a customer, later identified as Paul Gonnelli, passed out on the ground from a heart attack.

RELATED: Flight Attendant Saves Teenager From Sex Trafficker

After Gonnelli was resuscitated, paramedics were told only minutes later that someone else had collapsed in the airport just ten gates down – and Hatcu helped resuscitate them too.

He was then nominated for the Real American Hero award by Gonnelli.

“I suffered a massive heart attack at the gate and was on the ground unresponsive. Chris immediately went into action performing CPR and continued until an airport rescue crew arrived,” Gonnelli wrote, according to WSOC-TV. “Chris saved my life and I would not be writing this if it were not for him.”

(WATCH the video below)

Fly This Story To Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by WSOC-TV)