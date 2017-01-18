Animal Activist Makes Historic Deal With Meat Market to Close All Slaughterhouses News

Animal activist Marc Ching has just announced the exceptional news that he has successfully secured an agreement with Gupo Meat Market in South Korea to close their slaughterhouses.

The historic agreement calls for the owners and association that run Gupo Meat Market, which has been slaughtering animals for more than a century, to not only close their dog meat slaughterhouses, but all of them; including chicken, duck, and rabbit slaughterhouses.

Ching, the founder of The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, explains that while many local and international advocacy groups have lobbied and petitioned for the closure of Gupo’s meat market in the past, those were hostile meetings based in anger and threats; noting that the owners of Gupo Meat Market and the association said “this was the first time ever, someone has come asking how we can work together.”

“While the process of emptying the cages still needs to be presented to the government, the hard part is over, getting the dog meat traders, themselves, to want to become something else,” continued Ching who made international news last year for rescuing hundreds of dogs from the 2016 Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

