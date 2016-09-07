Animal Lovers Rejoice! There’s Now a Wine For Your Furry Friends Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

After you’ve had a long day at the office and all you want to do is crack open a bottle of red in order to properly relax and close out the evening, you now no longer have to worry about finding a drinking partner to accompany your habits.

Whether you’re a cat owner who can’t find the right companionship in humans anymore, or a dog owner who just wants to have some fun with their pooch, anyone can empathize with this company’s motto: why drink alone when you can drink with the special somebody that has always understood you?

The two feline flavors, Pinot Meow and MosCATo, are infused with salmon oil, organically grown beets, and catnip, making for a sweet treat for any pussycat in your home.

The dog wines, CharDOGnay and Zinfantail, are not just tasty – the natural concoction of ingredients can also help your dog relax and sooth digestion.

