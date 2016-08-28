‘Army of Stand-ins’ Escort Fallen Cop’s Son to First Day of School (Video)

‘Army of Stand-ins’ Escort Fallen Cop’s Son to First Day of School...

After losing his police officer dad, this little four-year-old boy had an army of stand-ins for his first day of school.

Jackson “really enjoyed having everyone here,” his mom, Jessica Scherlen, told KVII News. “Just to know that he’s still loved by the blue family and that they still care . . .emotionally, it’s awesome to see.”

These friends with badges also escorted two of Jessica’s other children to their first day of classes.

