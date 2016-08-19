Athlete Overcomes Depression and Brings Home Olympic Silver for Home Crowd in Brazil Culture

The champion is back! Brazilian gymnast Diego Hypólito amazed the nation during the 2016 Rio Olympic games and finally beat his greatest enemy: depression.

After his fall in London, he fell into a deep depression, lost 22 pounds, accumulated a host of health issues, and in 2013, his team ended their gymnastics project due to lack of money.

Hypólito was officially unemployed and without a place to practice, leading the sports community to believe his chances of going to the Rio games had disappeared.

“I had to move from Rio to Sao Paulo to practice in a top notch club,” says Hypólito regarding his strict routine living at his new gym. “They had no obligations, so they actually did me a favor.”

During the competition, he admitted to being scared.

“Frankly, the scenes of Beijing came to my mind in the middle of my presentation. But I promised myself that this time, I had to get my medal and I managed to leave those scenes in the past.”

And it worked – the world ended up watching an incredible display of athletic and personal redemption as he overcame his fears and took home the silver for the floor final.

According to the World Health Organization, 350 million people around the world from all age groups suffer some type of depression, and being alone is the second largest cause of death for people between 15 to 29 years old.

Unfortunately, GNN couldn’t find an American TV broadcast of his presentation, but you can enjoy his full presentation from a Brazilian broadcast by clicking here.

