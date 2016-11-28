Aussie Hero in His Undies Chases Crook Until Police Arrive (WATCH) Uplift

Daniel McDonnell didn’t let his lack of clothing keep him from chasing down a hit-and-run offender – now he’s being recognized as the national hero of down under.

The father of four awoke with a start on Thursday evening to discover that a 35-year-old man who claims to have fallen asleep at the wheel had crashed his car into Daniel’s friend’s mom’s fish and chip shop of 40 years.

“I’ve said ‘What are you doing, mate? You can’t be leaving the scene’.” Daniel exclaimed in an interview. The driver responded by telling him not to be a hero.

Not to be swayed, Daniel started chasing the suspect down the street. The man turned down a side street where the Aussie dad cornered him until he could flag down approaching Brisbane police.

When questioned about his courageous motives, he simply said “You look after your mates and your mates will always look after you.”

Guess it’s safe to say that not all heroes have to wear capes – or any other clothes, for that matter.

