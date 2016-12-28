Baby Receives Rare Lifeline After Being Put on Transplant List

Baby Receives Rare Lifeline After Being Put on Transplant List Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Daniel McCabe wasn’t going to last very long if he didn’t find a liver donor fast.

This 4-month-old was given months to live due to a rare liver disease that was destroying his whole body. Daniel’s skin had a yellowy hue and his organ had reportedly turned into “scar tissue the consistency of wood”.

CHECK OUT: Hooters Waitress Gives Kidney to Customer She Barely Knew

The baby is in the one half percent of people who have ever waited that short of a time for a donor.

Thanks to a 30-year-old man who had recently passed away, Daniel was taken into surgery the next day. According to his parents, he’s healing wonderfully.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Inspiring News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint