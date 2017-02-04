Babysitter Donates Liver to Save Family’s Infant (Video) Uplift

Kiersten Miles had only been babysitting 9-month-old Talia Rosko for a few weeks before she decided to make a big sacrifice that would end up saving the baby’s life.

Talia was born with biliary atresia – a rare liver disease that can be deadly if not treated within the first couple years of life. Although she was on the transplant list to receive a new liver, her parents were told that she wouldn’t live beyond two years if a suitable donor could not be found.

The selfless 22-year-old college student was never hindered by the thought that surgery would be much of a sacrifice.

After a 14-hour procedure at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Talia and Kiersten spent a week in recovery before being released with a healthy diagnosis.

“She has turned a hopeless situation into a hopeful situation,” Talia’s parent told TODAY. “Without Kiersten we would be sitting waiting for a deceased donor to come and save Talia. We would be watching our baby deteriorate. Without Kiersten I’m not sure where we would be…to be honest, I don’t really want to think about it.”

“After going through the entire process from start to finish, I would 100 percent do it again. I think it’s very important (that) people know exactly what they are volunteering to do and what the recovery is like, but it’s such a small price to pay in comparison to saving a life,” said Kiersten.

