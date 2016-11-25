This Backpack Could Guarantee Your Survival in Case of Any Emergency

Emergency situations are usually resolved in the first 72 hours, but anything can happen in those three days.

That’s why these engineers created the SEVENTY2 — a backpack system that has been certified as the smartest survival kit in the world.

Though the creators of the system are based in Los Angeles—where earthquakes, fires, and mudslides are a real possibility—the young team has collectively visited over 100 countries, gathering tons of hands-on experience with sandstorms, hiking, camping, and adventure.

“In our world today, emergencies can strike at any moment and calling 911 and waiting for help may not be enough,” says Dr. Eric Meyer, a mountain climber and survival expert recruited for the backpack’s design team.. “You must be prepared, and being prepared means having ready access to the right gear. With that in mind, we developed the SEVENTY2.”

The company’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign originally sought a minimum of $25,000 to start production and ensure sales in time for the holiday, but 669 dedicated backers ended up pre-ordering the item for $275-$300, or supporting their goal through smaller donations, to raise a whopping of $248,000.

“What can we say, but thank you! For all of your support in our first few days,” exclaimed founder and CEO, Christian Schauf. “We believed this was a product that was needed in the marketplace and our backers reinforced that belief! It’s been amazing watching our goal get funded and beyond and we are grateful!”

(WATCH their cool video below –or can check out their Indiegogo page, here)

