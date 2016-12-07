Barber Offers Free Haircuts For Men Going to Job Interviews

A barbershop in Sao Paulo, Brazil is offering free hair cuts and shaves to men on their way to a scheduled job interview.

Henrique Campos, one of the owners of the barbershop, says he came up with the idea in June while spending time with his friends in a bar.

“A friend of mine said he had a job interview that week and needed a hair cut to give a better first impression – so I offered one,” says Mr. Campos. “After that, I figured I could expand the initiative.”

“Many can’t afford to cut their hair when a job opportunity presents itself. I’m helping people and promoting my business at the same time. A truly win-win situation.” adds Mr. Campos.

Photo by The Great Barbershop

