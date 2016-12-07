Barber Offers Free Haircuts For Men Going to Job Interviews

Barber Offers Free Haircuts For Men Going to Job Interviews

by -
0

henrique-campos-the-great-barbershop

A barbershop in Sao Paulo, Brazil is offering free hair cuts and shaves to men on their way to a scheduled job interview.

”The Great Barber Shop” is ready to help whomever wants to leave a good impression on a possible employer – all the customer has to do is send an email with evidence of a future job interview and schedule the service.

Henrique Campos, one of the owners of the barbershop, says he came up with the idea in June while spending time with his friends in a bar.

LOOKGuy Gives Shelter Dogs Free Haircuts to Help Them Get Adopted

“A friend of mine said he had a job interview that week and needed a hair cut to give a better first impression – so I offered one,” says Mr. Campos. “After that, I figured I could expand the initiative.”

“Many can’t afford to cut their hair when a job opportunity presents itself. I’m helping people and promoting my business at the same time. A truly win-win situation.” adds Mr. Campos.

Cut Out Negativity: Click To SharePhoto by The Great Barbershop Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS