Beagle Saved From Abuse is Now Top Airport Hound (WATCH) Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

Murray the beagle was in sorry shape when he was first admitted to an animal rescue shelter – but now he’s strutting his stuff at his new job with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

LOOK: Rescued Pit Bull is Showered with Love From the Police Who Saved Her

But then his caretakers started to noticed Murray’s uncanny ability to sniff out food. The hound was always getting into cabinets and investigating scents and prying into compartments.

In recognition of his skills, Murray was entered into a training program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop his abilities.

The pup graduated on March 15th started working at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport customs department to sniff out illegal plants, food, and produce within the airport.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Alcovy Pet Rescue)