Berlin Senior Uses Spray Paint to Turn Swastikas into Hearts Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Irmela Schramm is a 70-year-old woman intent on fighting hate with spray paint.

The Berlin senior always carries a bag reading “Anti-Nazi”, containing red paint, nail polish remover, and a scraper so that if she sees a swastika or hate sign, she can turn it into a big beautiful red heart instead.

MORE: Syrian Refugee Saves Ontario Wedding With Master Sewing Skills

“I’m really concerned by this hate propaganda. And I want to take a stand,” Irmela told CNN. “Not just hollow words. But to do something. I could look at that swastika and ‘Nazi Kiez’ graffiti and say ‘oh, that’s awful’ and walk by. But no one would dare to do anything. Well, I don’t want to wait for someone else to do something about it.”

Though Irmela has received threats from neo-Nazi organizations and light warnings from the police, this determined woman doesn’t plan on backing down anytime soon.

Spread Some Positivity: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint