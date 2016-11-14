Bikers Stop to Help Stranded Motorcyclist Only to Find It’s ‘The Boss’

Bikers Stop to Help Stranded Motorcyclist Only to Find It’s ‘The Boss’ Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

When three bikers pulled over to assist a fellow motorcyclist whose ride broke down, they were delighted to find it was none other than American rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen.

WATCH: 92-Year-old’s Sweet Reaction to Willie Nelson Singing a Song She Wrote

Bruce hopped on the back of Ryan’s bike and the gang went to a bar in Farmingdale where they enjoyed a beer before the rock star’s ride arrived.

“Dan stated that Bruce was a very down to earth regular guy who fit right in with his fellow, not so famous, Freehold boys,” said the motorcyclists’ group Facebook page. “Bruce did take their names and telephone numbers, so maybe they’ll be riding together some day!”

Just another good deed between Americans on thunder road.

Don’t Be Afraid To Dance In The Dark: Click To Share – Photo by Freehold American Legion