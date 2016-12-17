Bill Gates Announces $1Bil Fund for New Technology Geared Toward Climate Change News

Earth by Joao Freitas

Billionaire philanthropist and technologist Bill Gates is set to announce this Monday the formation of a new fund with more than $1 billion to invest in technologies aimed at counteracting climate change.

The goal of the Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund is to finance emerging energy breakthroughs that can deliver affordable and reliable zero carbon emissions. Gates announced intentions to form such a fund back in 2015, and already had secured pledges from a variety of global investors including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma, and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

POPULAR: Chinese Billionaire Buys 28K Acres of American Forest to Preserve It

WATCH: Bill Gates Touts Power Of Optimism in Touching Commencement Speech

The fund is connected to the Breakthrough Energy Coalition, the fund focuses on climate-change mitigation efforts on electricity, transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and buildings.

Share This Hopeful News With Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by European Parliament, CC)