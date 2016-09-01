Bill Nye to Host His Own Talk Show on Netflix Culture

Celebrities by Good News Network

Celebrity scientist Bill Nye will launch a talk show on Netflix in spring 2017 that focuses on debunking scientific myths and claims possibly made by politicians, religious leaders and others, the streaming network announced yesterday.

The show will look at the impact of science on politics, society and pop culture, according to Netflix.

“Since the start of the ‘Science Guy’ show, I’ve been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science,” Nye said. “Today, I’m excited to be working with Netflix on a new show, where we’ll discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And perhaps we’ll change the world a little” (Laura Prudom, Variety, Aug. 31)

Photo by NASA

