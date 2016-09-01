Black Dad Finds Touching Note and Money on Windshield Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This black dad was delighted to have an ordinary day with his son turn into an extraordinary lesson in kindness from strangers.

Thinking it wasn’t a big deal, Kevon finished the rest of his meal, and later left the building – that’s when he found a note on his windshield with money enclosed.

“We need more black dads like you,” the note read. “Today, your meal is on my wife and I. Enjoy that baby boy as long as God intends. Keep doing what you’re doing. The Masons.”

Since Kevon didn’t have a father growing up, the couple’s compassionate act touched his heart. He plans on saving the note as a positive lesson for Kevon Jr. when he gets older.

(WATCH the video below)

