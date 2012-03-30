Sweet Video of Blind Pup Rescued From Beneath Dumpster Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

If you haven’t see viral video about the rescue of a little blind dog huddled near a dumpster, join the half million people who have been cheered by the sweet pup.

An animal rescue charity, Hope for Paws, based in Los Angeles, got a telephone call about a suffering dog found on the streets.

The couple fosters the dogs in their home, cage free, until they can find them permanent, loving families. In this case, they found a vet to restore the dog’s sight.

They made the touching video telling the story of “Fiona” to help educate people about animal neglect and abuse, and raise money for their work.

(WATCH the video below)

Thanks to Andrea Barnard for submitting the link!