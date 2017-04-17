Bomb Squad Creates Beeping Easter Egg Hunt for Blind Children
Bomb squads are typically employed to defuse explosive situations – not necessarily to ignite excitement.
25 different military workers and specialists from the Albuquerque Police Department organized a beeping Easter egg hunt for the city’s blind children on Saturday.
By using special circuitry within the eggs, visually-impaired children can hear the sounds emanating from the contraptions and find where the goodies are located.
After hundreds of people attended the event – which was held at USS Bullhead Memorial Park – the community plans on making the hunt an annual celebration.
(WATCH the video below)
