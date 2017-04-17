Bomb Squad Creates Beeping Easter Egg Hunt for Blind Children Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Bomb squads are typically employed to defuse explosive situations – not necessarily to ignite excitement.

25 different military workers and specialists from the Albuquerque Police Department organized a beeping Easter egg hunt for the city’s blind children on Saturday.

By using special circuitry within the eggs, visually-impaired children can hear the sounds emanating from the contraptions and find where the goodies are located.

After hundreds of people attended the event – which was held at USS Bullhead Memorial Park – the community plans on making the hunt an annual celebration.

(WATCH the video below)

