Bomb Squad Creates Beeping Easter Egg Hunt for Blind Children

Bomb squads are typically employed to defuse explosive situations – not necessarily to ignite excitement.

But the local explosives experts of Albuquerque, New Mexico decided to use their skills for just that.

25 different military workers and specialists from the Albuquerque Police Department organized a beeping Easter egg hunt for the city’s blind children on Saturday.

By using special circuitry within the eggs, visually-impaired children can hear the sounds emanating from the contraptions and find where the goodies are located.

After hundreds of people attended the event – which was held at USS Bullhead Memorial Park – the community plans on making the hunt an annual celebration.

(WATCH the video below)

 

