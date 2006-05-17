UK Paper Donates Revenue from Bono/AIDS Edition to Africa Fight News

World by Good News Network

Half of all revenues from yesterday’s issue of the UK paper, the Independent, will go towards the fight against AIDS in Africa.

The May 16 paper, guest edited by U2 rocker and activist Bono, sold out within hours. All the articles featured the AIDS issue, which Bono laments is missing in other mainstream media that apparently require rock stars to motivate their coverage of the facts: “6,500 people die in Africa every day from a preventable, treatable disease (AIDS/HIV).”

Splashed with the RED branding (see red AmEx card on the page) that Bono is using to raise awareness of the AIDS issue, copies become instant collectors’ items. One of the RED editions sold on ebay for for £9.90. . .

Bono pal and rocker, Bob Geldof editorialized in the paper that, “Trade, not aid, is the answer.” (And, he knows the issue of hunger in Africa as well as anyone.) Elvis Costello delivered a stinging criticism of American media and political figures, though he didn’t comment on whether the government delivered on its pledge to Africa. (He insinuated they HAVEN’T in New Orleans.)

UK’s director for the charity ActionAid referred to the Live 8 concerts last year, and the corresponding campaign (One.org) that pushed governments to pledge to help Africa, when he said that the decision of the guest editor, Bono, to echo the demands of the Make Poverty History campaign throughout The Independent’s pages “keeps our politicians on notice that they must deliver.“