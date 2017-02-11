Boy Can’t Help But Dance After Ringing Special Bell Signifying End of...

Boy Can’t Help But Dance After Ringing Special Bell Signifying End of Treatment Uplift

Jimmy Spagnolo couldn’t help jumping for joy after he rang this special bell.

That’s because the bell signified the end to the 6-year-old’s routine of continuous rounds of chemotherapy.

The treatments were finally successful.

“The bell signifies so many emotions – it can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief and happiness all coming through as one as people around them cheer this accomplishment,’” officials wrote on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“The sound of that bell resonates in more ways than one. The emotion in the room is just unbelievable.”

Reprint