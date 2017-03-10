Boy Given Special Lift to Hospital in Style With First Helicopter Ride Uplift

Beckett Wyatt’s personality is so inspiring to the people around him, these kind acquaintances organized a special ride to pick him up for his Tuesday chemotherapy appointment.

Beckett’s spirits have never been dampened since he was diagnosed with bone cancer in June 2016. So as a way of brightening up his weekday appointment, a classmate’s mother and Whit Baldwin, president of HeloAir in Sandston, Virginia, arranged for the special lift.

“Beckett’s story brings to light the beauty of human nature, that in the face of adversity we band together to bring love, joy and support to a child and their family,” Beckett’s physician, Megan R. Lyle, said in a statement to ABC News. “The journey through childhood cancer is about much more than radiation treatments, clinic visits and chemotherapy. It’s the individuals and organizations throughout the state of Virginia, and from New York to Florida, who have stepped in to support and encourage Beck and his family.”

If you would like to help lighten the weight of Beckett’s medical bills, check out the family’s Go Fund Me page.

