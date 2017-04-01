Boy Gives His Most Prized Possession to Grieving Cops to “Make Them...

Boy Gives His Most Prized Possession to Grieving Cops to “Make Them Feel Better” Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

7-year-old Brady Duke was heartbroken to hear that one of his local police officers was killed in the line of duty. He could only imagine how sad the rest of the police force must be feeling after losing one of their own.

So Brady selected his most prized possession to send along as a gift to the grieving police officers of Wausau, Wisconsin: his beloved Nintendo Wii.

RELATED: On His Last Day, Police Officer Gives Out Gift Cards Instead of Tickets

The boys in blue were overwhelmed with emotion after receiving the boy’s thoughtful gift.

“We have experienced great acts of compassion, love, and generosity from this community, but we had to share this story with our community,” wrote officials in the department. “Brady’s example is one we can all follow.”

The game console has become a popular installation at the station. Police chiefs are actually encouraging their officers to take breaks when they’re feeling overwhelmed and play a game, instead. The crowd pleaser? LEGO Star Wars.

MORE: Animal Shelter Enlists Help of Pokemon GO Players to Walk Dogs

The law enforcement team turned out to be so pleased with the gift, that they invited Brady to the station for an afternoon of video gameplay with the officers.

They also gifted him with a brand new game system as a thank you.

“He was over the moon excited to be invited to play Wii with the officers today (said to be the best day of his life so far),” wrote Jessica Duke. “After an hour of playing Wii (as if that were not enough), they surprised him by giving him an XBOX 360!!!!! Brady is so thankful!”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Jessica Duke)