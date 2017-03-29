Boy Saves Mom’s Life By Doing the Opposite of What She Said

Boy Saves Mom’s Life By Doing the Opposite of What She Said Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

Kids are taught to do what their parents tell them to do – but in this case, it’s good that Camdyn Smith didn’t follow his mother’s orders; otherwise she may not be alive today.

Camdyn returned to his home in Sedro-Woolley, Washington after school earlier this month to find his mother Kimberly suffering from chest pains and trouble breathing.

WATCH: Inmates Break Out Of Jail To Save Life Of Officer Guarding Them

“I kept saying that we needed to go. So, I just went and got my shoes and coat on and told her we needed to go,” Camdyn told KING.

After sufficient pestering, Kimberly relented and went to see a doctor.

The mother wasn’t there very long, however, because medical officials immediately called her an ambulance and sent her to the emergency room.

MORE: McDonald’s Worker Jumps Through Window to Save Cop

This is because doctors found that Kimberly was suffering from pulmonary embolisms, a condition in which the arteries in both of her lungs had become blocked by blood clots.

If Kimberly had taken the nap like she wanted, she may not have ever woken up. She says that after spending seven days in the hospital being treated for the condition, she can honestly say that she owes her life to the persistence of her son Camdyn.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – Photo by KING