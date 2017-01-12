Boy Sells Prized Baseball Cards to Help Friends Battling Cancer Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

10-year-old Brady Kahle has been collecting baseball cards since he was just a toddler – but he didn’t hesitate to sell them in order to help his friends battling cancer.

RELATED: Teen Volunteer Wins $70,000 SUV in Charity Raffle, Then Stuns Crowd

Brady has been receiving donations from around the globe ever since he announced his goal.

You can support his fundraiser by visiting his table at the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club Cards and Collections show in Springfield, Massachusetts.

(WATCH the video below)

It’s A Home Run: Click To Share With Your Friends