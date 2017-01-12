Boy Sells Prized Baseball Cards to Help Friends Battling Cancer

10-year-old Brady Kahle has been collecting baseball cards since he was just a toddler – but he didn’t hesitate to sell them in order to help his friends battling cancer.

Over the course of the last 11 months, Brady has raised over $13,000 for his buddies. In December 2015, 7-year-old Ben Manzi was diagnosed with leukemia, while 9-year-old Landen Palatino contracted a brain cancer in January 2016.

Brady has been receiving donations from around the globe ever since he announced his goal.

You can support his fundraiser by visiting his table at the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club Cards and Collections show in Springfield, Massachusetts.

(WATCH the video below)

 

