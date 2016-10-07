Boy Spends Summer Mowing Lawns to Buy Headstone For Father He Never...

Boy Spends Summer Mowing Lawns to Buy Headstone For Father He Never Knew Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

While most boys his age were spending their summers playing video games or hanging out with their friends, Brandon Bakke was mowing lawns.

But not because he had to – he was saving money to buy a headstone for the father he never knew.

This year, the 11-year-old boy from Fargo, North Dakota started asking his adopted family questions about his father: like who and where was he?

WATCH: Bride Tracks Down Man with Father’s Heart So He Can Walk Her Down The Aisle

It was revealed that Brandon’s biological father Terrence was buried under an unmarked grave in Chicago.

So the determined son started saving money by mowing the lawns of neighbors, friends, and strangers.

When he contacted Dakota Monument to design the perfect headstone, however, they were so impressed by his hard work that they gave him the grave marker free of charge.

Though they may have never known each other in life, we’re sure that Terrence would’ve been proud of his son looking after his legacy in death.

(WATCH the video below)

Keep Your Page Clear Of Positivity: Click To Share