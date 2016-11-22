Boy Turns the Tables by Inviting His Bully to Pass Out Birthday...

Boy Turns the Tables by Inviting His Bully to Pass Out Birthday Cookies Together Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

Kids react to bullies in a multitude of ways, but most of them probably don’t end up becoming friends like Jimmy Timpson and Nicholas.

RELATED: Teen Creates ‘Sit With Us’ App For Bullied School Children

Though it was a surprising gesture, Nicholas was apparently ecstatic to help pass out the special pastries.

“They are at peace with each other though they are in different classes and don’t see each other that much. Our son has a big, good heart,” Jimmy’s mom Paula Timpson told the Good News Network. “He tries to be friends with everyone – even bullies.”

That’s what we call a sweet ending to a story.

Multiply The Good: Click To Share – Photo by Paula Timpson and Stadtbraut, CC Republish

Reprint