Boy Wearing Plastic Bag Jersey Finally Meets His Hero in Person (WATCH)

by McKinley Corbley

This 6-year-old Afghan boy went from wearing a homemade Lionel Messi sports jersey out of plastic bags to being his number one sidekick during an exhibition game.

Then on Tuesday, when Messi’s team FC Barcelona was in Qatar for the exhibition match, Ahmadi was brought onto the field alongside the football legend.

Ahmadi got to hold Messi’s hand, take a photo with the team, place the game ball on the field, and even throw the coin toss.

Throughout the event, however, the little fan was reluctant to let go of his hero’s hand.

(WATCH the video below)

