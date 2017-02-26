Brewery Gives Free Case of Beer to Anyone Who Adopts Abused Dog...

Brewery Gives Free Case of Beer to Anyone Who Adopts Abused Dog at Local Shelter Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

In order to encourage people to adopt, this Hungarian brewery is giving away free crates of personalized beer to anyone who adopts one of seven chosen dogs from the local animal shelter.

According to the Associated Press, the sanctuary has housed thousands of injured and abused animals for over 25 years. Since their special campaign with the brewery began, the two organizations have been praised worldwide.

“We wanted to draw people’s attention, that sanctuary dogs are not worse (than other dogs), they are not waste you throw out,” Szilagyi told the Associated Press.

(WATCH the video below)

Photo – Global News Video