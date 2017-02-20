Brewery Offers Paid ‘Paw-ternity’ Leave for Employees With New Puppies

This brewery not only covers paid parental leave for their employees – they cover paid “paw-ternity” leave as well for their newly-adopted pups.

Brew Dog, the Scottish brewing company soon to open a new branch in Columbus, Ohio, is giving over 1,000 employees the opportunity to take a week’s worth of paid time off to spend with the new furry friends in their lives.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” said company co-founder James Watt. “We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.”

