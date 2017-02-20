Brewery Offers Paid ‘Paw-ternity’ Leave for Employees With New Puppies News

This brewery not only covers paid parental leave for their employees – they cover paid “paw-ternity” leave as well for their newly-adopted pups.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” said company co-founder James Watt. “We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.”

