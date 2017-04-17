Brown University to Drop Fee for Low-income Applicants News

USA by McKinley Corbley

Brown University has just announced that they will be waiving their application fee for low-income students.

The change comes as a result of a group of Ivy League students, led by Brown senior Viet Nguyen, penning a letter in February requesting the change.

According to the Associated Press, low-income students were already able to submit requests for fee waivers – the new policy change simply makes it so that applicants don’t have to ask.

