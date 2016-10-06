Brussels to Plan Free Holidays for European 18-Year-olds

Now European teenagers won’t just be looking forward to their 18th birthdays because of adulthood – they might also be receiving the adventure of a lifetime as well.

The European Parliament is looking into the prospect of giving away $450 value Interrail train passes to 18-year-olds for their birthdays.

The passes allow unlimited travel for one month through any countries in the European Union. Officials believe that allowing youth to explore the continent would lead to stronger cultural ties and international community.

LOOK: Stolen Gnome Returned to Driveway After 8 Months With Book Detailing Epic Trip

Assuming the proposal goes through, British teens would be exempt from the gift due to England’s decision to leave the European Union.

Since the operation would cost millions, the fiscally conservative opposition is against the proposal. However, a blurb from the #FreeInterrail campaign provides a sweet argument: “Imagine it is your 18th birthday and you find a personalized letter from the European Commission in your postbox. In it: a voucher to travel Europe. Your life will change.”

RELATED: They Wanted Her to Undergo Cancer Treatment, But 90-Year-old Hits The Road Instead

The EU’s transport chief Violeta Bulc told the European Parliament on Tuesday: “We admire the boldness and the level of ambition — and we are ready to explore it further.”

Multiply The Good News: Click To Share – Photo by McKinley Corbley