Bushes Pen Touching Letter to Obama Sisters: We'll be Rooting For You

Good News Network

When Malia and Sasha Obama first arrived at the White House, they got a personal tour—with a heap of encouragement—from sisters, Jenna and Barbara Bush, who had just spent eight years with their father in the Oval Office.

In their letter to Malia and Sasha, published Thursday in Time magazine, Barbara and Jenna reminisced about meeting the girls eight years ago and expressed admiration for how the two have matured.

“In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much,” the Bush sisters wrote. “We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. And through it all you had each other. Just like we did.”

With Malia prepared to attend Harvard this fall and Sasha finishing school in DC, the Bush sisters offered this sound advice: “And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to.”

