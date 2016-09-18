California Governor Signs Ban on Orca Breeding and Entertainment

California Governor Signs Ban on Orca Breeding and Entertainment News

Earth by Good News Network

Governor Jerry Brown (D) yesterday signed a law banning theme parks and other organizations in California from breeding orcas and using them in entertainment performances.

Starting in June 2017, killer whales in captivity can be used only for “educational presentations.”

The provision was part of a budget-related bill sent recently to the governor’s desk.

MORE: Ringling Bros. Parades Elephants for Final Time, Retires Them 2 Years Early

SeaWorld, featured in the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” said in March that it would stop breeding orcas.

–Reprinted with permission from E&E Publishing

Spread The Good News: Click To Share – Photo by Miles Ritter, CC