Canada Celebrates 150th Birthday, Makes National Parks Free All Year Long

It’s either go big or go home with Canada, eh? – that’s why the country is celebrating its 150th birthday by allowing free admission to all national parks for the duration of 2017.

All you have to do is order a free 2017 Discovery Card admissions card from the park’s website, and you’re good to go.

Demand has been so high for the Discovery Cards that the website’s server has a hard time handling the heavy traffic since the deal was announced. They do, however, reassure adventure-goers that the Discovery Cards will also be dispensed at any one of their 49 different National Park locations starting on January 1st.

In addition to the National Parks event, Canada is also celebrating its birthday by announcing 150 different community greening initiatives.

The program called Tree To Our Nature will allow municipalities, communities organizations, groups, and schools to apply as hosts for planting events.

“The environment is one of the major themes at the heart of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Confederation,” explained the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Mélanie Joly. “Communities across the country will come together to carry out 150 community greening projects that include planting trees and revitalizing green spaces.”

Photo by Parcs Canada
