Canada Celebrates 150th Birthday, Makes National Parks Free All Year Long News

World by McKinley Corbley

It’s either go big or go home with Canada, eh? – that’s why the country is celebrating its 150th birthday by allowing free admission to all national parks for the duration of 2017.

All you have to do is order a free 2017 Discovery Card admissions card from the park’s website, and you’re good to go.

MORE: Farmer Returns 700 Acres of California Coast to Native American Tribe

In addition to the National Parks event, Canada is also celebrating its birthday by announcing 150 different community greening initiatives.

The program called Tree To Our Nature will allow municipalities, communities organizations, groups, and schools to apply as hosts for planting events.

“The environment is one of the major themes at the heart of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Confederation,” explained the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Mélanie Joly. “Communities across the country will come together to carry out 150 community greening projects that include planting trees and revitalizing green spaces.”

Click To Share The Green-Tastic News With Your Friends – Photo by Parcs Canada Republish

Reprint